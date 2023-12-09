Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

