Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3,047.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,490 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

