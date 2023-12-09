Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $139.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

