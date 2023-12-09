Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.