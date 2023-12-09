Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 890 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

