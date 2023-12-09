Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $804.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $752.98 and its 200 day moving average is $731.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $815.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

