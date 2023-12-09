Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

