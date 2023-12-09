Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $114.31

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.31, but opened at $117.08. Datadog shares last traded at $115.85, with a volume of 824,941 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.58, a P/E/G ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,190 shares of company stock worth $69,286,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $189,668,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

