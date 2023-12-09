Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE A opened at $127.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.