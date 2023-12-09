Potomac Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust comprises about 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,582,000 after buying an additional 677,119 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,779,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 657,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.