Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $235.72.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

