Lindsell Train Ltd Has $306.85 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindsell Train Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 521,000 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 5.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 1.29% of eBay worth $306,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

