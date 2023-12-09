Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 87,137 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

