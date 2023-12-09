Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Cut by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 11.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $648,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 87.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.43 and its 200-day moving average is $878.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,151.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.