Aspen Grove Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Tesla by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 486,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,438,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 21.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

