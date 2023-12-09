Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $294.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $294.41. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average of $274.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

