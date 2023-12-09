Aspen Grove Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.95 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

