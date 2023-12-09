Aspen Grove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million.

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.