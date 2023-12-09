Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 211,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,424,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.