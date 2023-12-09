Aspen Grove Capital LLC Sells 30,571 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.