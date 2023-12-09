Aspen Grove Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aspen Grove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

