Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,000. Valley National Bancorp comprises approximately 3.3% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.17. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.