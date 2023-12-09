Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 116,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 242,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,402,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

