25,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Shen Neil Nanpeng

Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Confluent makes up about 22.6% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,182 shares of company stock worth $3,283,252 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFLT stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

