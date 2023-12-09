776 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $263.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

