Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

