Oracle Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,762 shares during the quarter. DermTech comprises 0.1% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of DermTech worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DMTK opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 765.84%. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.