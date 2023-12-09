Oracle Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 894,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456,411 shares during the period. Immutep comprises about 1.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Immutep were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Immutep Limited has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immutep in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer.

