Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

