Oracle Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,700 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,272 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 296.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.