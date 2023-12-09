Oracle Investment Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,462,208 shares during the quarter. GeneDx comprises about 3.8% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.38% of GeneDx worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $44,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $44,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jason Ryan acquired 56,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,062.34. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at $72,062.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock worth $84,630. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.