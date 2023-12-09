Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,184 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after buying an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYH opened at $276.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.