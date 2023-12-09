Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPUS stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.