Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.