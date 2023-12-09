Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

