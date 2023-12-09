Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,387 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

