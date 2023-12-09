Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

TIM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $18.16 on Friday. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIMB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TIM during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.