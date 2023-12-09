Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans None Dividend of $0.74

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.738 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $40.14 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
