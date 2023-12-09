Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans None Dividend of $0.74

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.738 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $40.14 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

