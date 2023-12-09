Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

EARN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

