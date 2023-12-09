Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,789,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,982,000 after buying an additional 257,856 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUDM opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $363.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Featured Stories

