B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Semtech at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $84,000.
Insider Activity at Semtech
In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Semtech Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
