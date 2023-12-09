B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Semtech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.