Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $104.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 25.2% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $104,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,981,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,228,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,714,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $128.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $129.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

