Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 36,913 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises 0.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $535,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $577,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEMA opened at $64.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $430.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

