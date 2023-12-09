Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,488 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

