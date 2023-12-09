B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,534 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

