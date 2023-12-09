Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

