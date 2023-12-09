Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 40,004 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,004 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,692,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

