Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

