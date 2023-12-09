B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.