Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

